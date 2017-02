NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday in post-settlement trading as diminished expectations for additional stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve countered a supportive interest rate cut in China.

U.S. crude was down $1 at $84.02 a barrel at 3:47 p.m. EDT (1947 GMT), having fallen as low as $83.84 after settling at $84.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)