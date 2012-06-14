NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday as OPEC oil ministers met in Vienna and amid news an OPEC delegate said the group has agreed to keep its output ceiling unchanged.

U.S. July crude was up $1.20 at $83.82 a barrel at 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT), having traded from $82.27 to $83.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)