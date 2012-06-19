GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares notch 19-month highs, dollar firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Tuesday as concerns about Iran's nuclear program, a weaker dollar and hopes for stimulus from the Federal Reserve provided lift.
Ahead of Wednesday contract expiration, front-month U.S. July crude was up 98 cents to $84.25 a barrel at 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), having traded from $82.28 to $84.41. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 13 China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.