NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Tuesday as concerns about Iran's nuclear program, a weaker dollar and hopes for stimulus from the Federal Reserve provided lift.

Ahead of Wednesday contract expiration, front-month U.S. July crude was up 98 cents to $84.25 a barrel at 9:36 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT), having traded from $82.28 to $84.41. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)