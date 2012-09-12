Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent futures briefly turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. commercial crude stocks rose last week, against expectations that they would be lower.
Brent crude was up 13 cents at $115.53 a barrel at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), having traded from $115 to $116.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.