NEW YORK, Sept 17 Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of seven straight higher settlements after last week's surge triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's launch of a stimulus program.

Brent November crude fell $2.87, or 2.46 percent, to settle at $113.79 a barrel after bottoming at $111.50, where it was down $5.16. Monday's high trade was $117.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)