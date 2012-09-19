(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say U.S. Oct contract to expire on
Thursday, not today)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Brent and U.S. crude futures
fell for a third straight day and extended losses to more than
$2 Wednesday on expectations that Saudi Arabia is prepared to
raise output and ahead of a U.S. government report on oil
inventories expected to show stocks rose last week.
Brent November crude was down $1.85 at $110.18 a
barrel at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), having traded from $109.62
to $112.98. U.S. October crude, set to expire on
Thursday, was down $1.44 at $93.85, having traded from $93.22 to
$96.17.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)