NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. RBOB gasoline futures rose sharply on Wednesday, pushing back above $3 a gallon amid a local media report of an explosion at a Canadian refinery and with other seasonal refinery maintenance also supporting fuel prices.

U.S. October RBOB gasoline was up 7.29 cents at $3.04 a gallon at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT), having traded as high as $3.0874. The October contract expires on Friday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)