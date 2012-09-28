NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent crude futures turned lower in choppy trading on Friday, as investors awaited Spain's stress tests, expected later in the day, and after oil prices had been lifted by supply uncertainties and Spain's budget reforms.

Brent November crude fell 40 cents to $111.61 a barrel by 11:32 a.m. EDT (1532 GMT), having traded from $111.52 to $113.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)