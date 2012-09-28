UPDATE 6-Oil pares gains as U.S. supply concerns overshadow OPEC cuts
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures rose a second straight day on Friday in choppy trading, but uncertainty about Spain's economy ahead of a ratings agency review limited gains after a strong 2 percent rally the previous session on Spain's budget reform plans.
U.S. November crude rose 34 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $92.19 a barrel, having traded from $91.40 to $92.71. For the quarter, U.S. crude rose $7.23, or 8.5 percent, even with a loss for the month of September of $4.28, or 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in more than four years in January amid increases in the cost of energy products, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation at the factory gate tame.