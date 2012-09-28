UPDATE 6-Oil pares gains as U.S. supply concerns overshadow OPEC cuts
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent crude futures rose on Friday and posted nearly a 15 percent gain for the quarter on continued supply concerns, even as uncertainty about Spain's economy limited gains after oil rallied the previous session on Spain's budget reform plans.
Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel, in choppy trading from $111.52 to $113.40. For the quarter, Brent gained $14.59, or 14.9 percent, even with a loss in September of $2.18, or 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in more than four years in January amid increases in the cost of energy products, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation at the factory gate tame.