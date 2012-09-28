NEW YORK, Sept 28 Brent crude futures rose on Friday and posted nearly a 15 percent gain for the quarter on continued supply concerns, even as uncertainty about Spain's economy limited gains after oil rallied the previous session on Spain's budget reform plans.

Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel, in choppy trading from $111.52 to $113.40. For the quarter, Brent gained $14.59, or 14.9 percent, even with a loss in September of $2.18, or 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)