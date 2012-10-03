NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. crude futures fell $3 on Wednesday as weak economic data from China and Europe countered any support from a government report of falling crude stockpiles and stronger-than-expected figures for the U.S. services and private employment sectors.

U.S. crude was down $3 at $88.89 a barrel at 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT), having traded from $88.71 to $91.82.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)