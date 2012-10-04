NEW YORK Oct 4 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $4 on Thursday as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria, a weaker dollar and refinery fires pushing up refined products futures pulled crude oil prices higher.

Brent November crude was up $4.01 at $112.18 a barrel at 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), having traded from $108.02 to $112.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)