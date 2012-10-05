GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St at record, dollar gains in wake of Yellen comments
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday, as did Brent oil briefly, with a fragile global economy and Europe's debt crisis countering any support from a better-than-expected U.S. September employment report.
U.S. crude was down $2.42 at $89.29 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), having swung from $89.15 to $91.71.
Brent crude was down $1.60 at $110.98 a barrel, having traded from $110.54 to $113.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a plan for Volkswagen AG to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter diesel vehicles in the United States over the German automaker's emissions-cheating scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.