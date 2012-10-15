UPDATE 5-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices, adds comment on backwardation)
NEW YORK Oct 15 Brent crude futures rose $1 and U.S. crude turned higher in choppy trading on Monday as North Sea production delays remained supportive and traders remained skeptical of Iran's latest revived offer to talk about halting uranium enrichment.
Brent November crude, set to expire on Tuesday, was up $1 at $115.62 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT), having traded from $113.58 to $115.76. U.S. November crude was up 1 cent at $91.87, having recovered from a fall to $89.79 and trading as high as $92.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices, adds comment on backwardation)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.