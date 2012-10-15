NEW YORK Oct 15 Brent crude futures rose $1 and U.S. crude turned higher in choppy trading on Monday as North Sea production delays remained supportive and traders remained skeptical of Iran's latest revived offer to talk about halting uranium enrichment.

Brent November crude, set to expire on Tuesday, was up $1 at $115.62 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT), having traded from $113.58 to $115.76. U.S. November crude was up 1 cent at $91.87, having recovered from a fall to $89.79 and trading as high as $92.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)