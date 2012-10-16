NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. crude held gains on
Tuesday in post-settlement trading, while Brent crude slipped
more after a report from industry group American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed crude stocks rose 3.7 million barrels
last week in the United States, a bigger build than expected.
U.S. November crude was up 22 cents at $92.07 a
barrel at 4:44 p.m. (2044 GMT), after settling at $92.09. Prices
were up 20 cents ahead of the API report.
Brent December crude was down 74 cents at $113.66 a
barrel, after settling at $114. Prices were down 50 cents ahead
of the data.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)