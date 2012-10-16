NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. crude held gains on Tuesday in post-settlement trading, while Brent crude slipped more after a report from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude stocks rose 3.7 million barrels last week in the United States, a bigger build than expected.

U.S. November crude was up 22 cents at $92.07 a barrel at 4:44 p.m. (2044 GMT), after settling at $92.09. Prices were up 20 cents ahead of the API report.

Brent December crude was down 74 cents at $113.66 a barrel, after settling at $114. Prices were down 50 cents ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)