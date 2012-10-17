UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
NEW YORK Oct 17 Front-month Brent December crude futures extended losses and fell more than $1 on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report that U.S. crude stocks rose last week more than consensus expectations.
Brent December crude was down $1 at $113 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), having traded from $112.80 to $114.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.