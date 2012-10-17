NEW YORK Oct 17 Front-month Brent December crude futures extended losses and fell more than $1 on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report that U.S. crude stocks rose last week more than consensus expectations.

Brent December crude was down $1 at $113 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), having traded from $112.80 to $114.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)