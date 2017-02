NEW YORK Oct 23 Brent crude futures fell more than $2 to its 100-day moving average on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global economic growth, Europe's ongoing debt crisis and weak outlooks from corporations pressured oil and equities markets.

Brent December crude was down $1.75 at $107.69 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), having dropped as much as $2.02 to $107.42, the 100-day moving average. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; editing by Andrew Hay)