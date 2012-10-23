NEW YORK Oct 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures
held losses on Tuesday in post-settlement trading after the
American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude and gasoline stocks
rose last week, though less than analysts expected, while
distillate stocks fell in line with expectations.
Brent crude was down $1.45 at $107.99 a barrel at
4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT), after settling at $108.25. It was down
about $1.45 ahead of the data.
U.S. crude was down $2.22 at $86.43 a barrel, after settling
at $86.67. It was down $2.25 ahead of the data.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)