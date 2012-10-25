NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. crude futures turned lower on Thursday and Brent seesawed near flat as rising U.S. crude oil inventories, tepid demand and a stronger dollar limited the lift from supportive UK economic data and a drop in initial jobless claims in the United States.

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $107.88 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), having traded from $107.46 to $109.28. U.S. crude was down 27 cents at $85.46, having traded from $85.23 to $86.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)