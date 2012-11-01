NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 and Brent pared losses and briefly turned higher on Thursday in choppy trading, after the Energy Information Administration reported crude oil stocks fell last week in the United States.

U.S. December crude was up 80 cents at $87.04 a barrel at 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), having traded from $85.92 to $87.42. Brent December crude was down 20 cents at $108.50 a barrel, having traded from $107.75 to $109.03. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)