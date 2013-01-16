GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
NEW YORK Jan 16 Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, against expectations they would be up.
Brent February crude was up 20 cents at $110.50 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), having traded from $110.24 to $110.78. The Brent February crude contract expires at the end of Wednesday's session.
U.S. February crude was up 54 cents at $93.82 a barrel, having traded from $93.10 to $93.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. soybean supplies will be bigger than expected at the end of the marketing year as a record harvest in Brazil will flood the global market, cutting into demand for U.S. exports, the government said on Thursday.