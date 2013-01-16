NEW YORK Jan 16 Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, against expectations they would be up.

Brent February crude was up 20 cents at $110.50 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), having traded from $110.24 to $110.78. The Brent February crude contract expires at the end of Wednesday's session.

U.S. February crude was up 54 cents at $93.82 a barrel, having traded from $93.10 to $93.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)