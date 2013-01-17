NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Thursday as reports showing a drop in initial jobless claims last week and a rise in housing starts in December helped boost oil prices, as did concerns about an attack by Islamist militants on an Algerian gas plant.

U.S. front-month February crude was up $1.12 at $95.36 a barrel at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT), having traded from $93.80 to $95.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)