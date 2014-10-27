UPDATE 3-Australia hauls in gas majors to avert local shortage
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S crude futures fell to their lowest price since June 2012 after Goldman Sachs lowered its price forecasts.
U.S. crude futures for December delivery dropped $1.27 to $79.74 per barrel at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), after falling as low $79.45, the lowest intraday price since June 29, 2012. (Reporting By Sam Adams Editing by W Simon)
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 15 A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of consumers.
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 15 Inpex's $37 billion Ichthys Australian liquefied natural gas project was hit by another subcontractor dispute, involving the termination of more than 600 workers, but the Japanese company said it was still on schedule for a July-September start.