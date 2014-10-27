NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S crude futures fell to their lowest price since June 2012 after Goldman Sachs lowered its price forecasts.

U.S. crude futures for December delivery dropped $1.27 to $79.74 per barrel at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), after falling as low $79.45, the lowest intraday price since June 29, 2012. (Reporting By Sam Adams Editing by W Simon)