Lights go out around the world for 10th Earth Hour
March 25 The lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour, and to draw attention to climate change.
NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than 6 percent and fell more than $3 a barrel on Thursday in the last hour of trading ahead of settlement.
Ample global supply and increasing U.S. commercial inventories weighed on prices after expectations for better demand going forward lifted prices on Wednesday, traders and analysts said.
U.S. April crude was down $2.71, or 5.3 percent at $48.28 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EST (1925 GMT), having slumped as low as $47.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.