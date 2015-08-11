NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. September crude futures extended losses and fell to a fresh contract low on Tuesday after a currency devaluation raised concerns about demand for oil in China and as OPEC raised its 2015 forecast for non-OPEC oil production.

U.S. September crude was down $1.59 at $43.37 a barrel at 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT), having reached $45.34 before falling to a contract low of $43.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)