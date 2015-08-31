NEW YORK Aug 31 Brent and U.S. crude prices extended gains to more than $4 on Monday as futures rallied after U.S. production data showed falling output and OPEC said it would talk with other producers about low prices.

Brent crude was up $4.01, or 8 percent, at $54.06 per barrel at 2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT), having traded from $48.25 to $54.32.

U.S. crude rose $3.98, or 8.8 percent, to settle at $49.20, after trading from $43.60 to as high as $49.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Adler)