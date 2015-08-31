GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar cut losses on hope Trump can move past healthcare
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK Aug 31 Brent and U.S. crude prices extended gains to more than $4 on Monday as futures rallied after U.S. production data showed falling output and OPEC said it would talk with other producers about low prices.
Brent crude was up $4.01, or 8 percent, at $54.06 per barrel at 2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT), having traded from $48.25 to $54.32.
U.S. crude rose $3.98, or 8.8 percent, to settle at $49.20, after trading from $43.60 to as high as $49.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SOFIA, March 27 Bulgaria will seek an exemption from European Commission plans to introduce more pollution curbs on big thermal power plants, saying they would pose risks to the country's energy security and economic competitiveness.