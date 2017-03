NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Wednesday in volatile trading, lifted as U.S. equities markets rallied more than 1 percent.

Brent October crude was up 17 cents at $49.73 a barrel at 1:33 p.m. EDT (1733 GMT), having swung from $47.74 to $50.79.

U.S. October crude CLc1 was up 30 cents at $45.71, having traded from $43.21 to $46.32. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chris Reese)