NEW YORK Feb 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed crude and oil products stocks rose last week in the United States, with the crude build less than expected but contrary to the large drop reported by industry the day before.

Brent March crude was up 40 cents at $116.63 a barrel, having traded from $115.90 to $116.97. U.S. March crude was up 60 cents at $99.01, having traded from $98.60 to $100.09. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)