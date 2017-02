NEW YORK Feb 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday, in choppy trading near unchanged, having given up gains after a government report showed crude oil and refined products stockpiles rose last week in the United States.

Brent March crude was flat at $116.23 a barrel at 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT), having traded from $115.90 to $116.97. U.S. March crude was down 1 cent at $98.40, having traded from $98.31 to $100.09. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)