NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. crude futures rose a sixth straight session on Thursday as concerns about Iran and potential supply disruptions in the region, along with a weaker dollar index, kept oil prices boosted even after data showed stockpiles rose last week in the United States.

U.S. April crude rose $1.55, or 1.46 percent, to settle at $107.83 a barrel, having traded from $105.45 to $108.05. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)