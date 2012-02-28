GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses after a report showed U.S. durable goods orders fell more than expected in January and a separate report from Germany revealed that rising energy and fuel costs led to an unexpected inflation jump in February.
Brent crude fell 83 cents to $123.34 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT), having traded from $122.53 to $123.95. U.S. crude was down 40 cents at $108.16 a barrel, trading from $107.84 to $108.63. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year