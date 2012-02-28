GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. crude futures turned higher and then seesawed near flat on Tuesday after a report showed the Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence index rose more than expected in February from an upwardly revised level in January.
U.S. crude was down 10 cents at $108.46 a barrel at 10:07 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), having traded from $107.62 to $108.79. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year