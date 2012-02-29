NEW YORK Feb 29 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stockpiles rose more than expected in the United States last week.

U.S. crude was down 77 cents at $105.78 a barrel at 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT), below its 10-day moving average of $105.80, after falling as low as $105.28. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)