NEW YORK Feb 29 Brent crude futures turned lower and briefly fell more than $1 on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stockpiles rose more than expected in the United States last week.

Brent crude was down 70 cents at $120.85 a barrel at 11:34 a.m. EST (1634 GMT), having traded from $120.50 to $123.20. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)