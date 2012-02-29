UPDATE 6-Oil rises after news OPEC could extend output cuts
* OPEC, others have already promised to cut 1.8 million bpd in H1
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. crude futures turned higher on Wednesday late in the open outcry session in New York, recovering after falling on news that crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week.
U.S. crude futures was up 48 cents at $107.03 a barrel at 2:31 p.m. EST (1931 GMT), having traded from $104.84 to $107.43. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
LONDON, Feb 16 World stocks hit an all time high on Thursday as the latest round of robust global data matched hopes that major economies like the United States will soon be serving up large helpings of fiscal stimulus.
LONDON, Feb 16 Freight movements across the United States are showing signs of sustained growth, which should help push domestic diesel consumption higher this year.