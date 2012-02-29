NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. crude futures turned higher on Wednesday late in the open outcry session in New York, recovering after falling on news that crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week.

U.S. crude futures was up 48 cents at $107.03 a barrel at 2:31 p.m. EST (1931 GMT), having traded from $104.84 to $107.43. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)