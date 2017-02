NEW YORK, March 1 Brent crude futures jumped more than $5 on Thursday in post-settlement trading reacting to an Iranian media report of an explosion on an unknown Saudi oil pipeline.

Brent crude was up $5.18 at $127.84 a barrel at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), having reached $128.40, the highest intraday price since July 23, 2008, when front-month Brent reached $129.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)