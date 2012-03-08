NEW YORK, March 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures held gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims rose last week in the United States, having been lifted ahead of the data by optimism about Greece avoiding default on its debt.

Brent crude was up $1.05 at $125.17 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EST (1335 GMT), having traded from $123.80 and $125.58. U.S. crude was up 55 cents at $106.71 a barrel, having traded from $105.91 to $107.16. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)