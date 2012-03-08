Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - http://reut.rs/2lPOGtN
NEW YORK, March 8 Brent and U.S. crude futures held gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims rose last week in the United States, having been lifted ahead of the data by optimism about Greece avoiding default on its debt.
Brent crude was up $1.05 at $125.17 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EST (1335 GMT), having traded from $123.80 and $125.58. U.S. crude was up 55 cents at $106.71 a barrel, having traded from $105.91 to $107.16. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.
LONDON, Feb 17 The lure of record high world stock markets gave funds that only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year, data showed on Friday, while emerging markets saw their best week in six months.