NEW YORK, March 14 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher on Wednesday after a government report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks rose last week, in line with expectations, but a smaller rise than previously reported by industry, and with refined products stocks lower.

Brent crude was up 21 cents at $126.43 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), in choppy trading from $125.55 to $126.68. U.S. crude was up 2 cents at $106.73 a barrel, having traded from $106.06 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)