NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Wednesday as data showed a big jump last week in crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub and an overall rise in crude inventories that was in line with expectations, countering drops in refined products stocks.

U.S. crude was down 80 cents at $105.91 a barrel at 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT), in choppy trading from $105.65 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)