SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Wednesday as data showed a big jump last week in crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub and an overall rise in crude inventories that was in line with expectations, countering drops in refined products stocks.
U.S. crude was down 80 cents at $105.91 a barrel at 11:27 a.m. EDT (1527 GMT), in choppy trading from $105.65 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.