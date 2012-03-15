GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
NEW YORK, March 15 Brent crude futures briefly turned higher and U.S. crude held on to its small gain on Thursday in choppy trading after data showing initial jobless claims fell last week in the United States and a 0.4 percent rise in producer prices in February.
Brent April crude, headed for expiration on Thursday, was down 14 cents at $124.83 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $124.65 to $125.35. U.S. crude was up 12 cents at $105.55 a barrel, having traded from $105.26 to $105.95. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.