NEW YORK, March 15 Brent crude futures extended losses and U.S. crude turned lower on news that Britain expects a formal request shortly from the United States to release emergency oil reserves and that Britain is to cooperate on a bilateral agreement to release oil stocks, according to sources in the United Kingdom.

Expiring Brent April crude was down $1.76 at $123.21 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), having traded from $120.97 to $125.35. U.S. April crude was down 90 cents at $104.53 a barrel, having dropped as low as $103.53 after trading as high as $106.18. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)