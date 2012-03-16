NEW YORK, March 16 Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 and U.S. crude rose further on Friday after U.S. data showed the February Consumer Price Index rose, strengthening the euro and weakening the dollar.

Brent crude was up 85 cents at $123.45 a barrel at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT), having traded from $122.45 to $123.70. U.S. crude was up 55 cents at $105.66 a barrel, having traded from $105.13 to $105.77. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)