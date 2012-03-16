NEW YORK, March 16 Brent crude rose $2 and U.S. crude $1 on Friday on the dollar's weakness and the continued uncertainty ahead of the weekend about tensions with Iran and the potential for supply disruption.

Brent crude was up $1.60 at $124.20 a barrel at 10:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), having traded from $122.45 to $124.61. U.S. crude was up 73 cents at $105.84 a barrel, having traded from $105.13 to $106.14. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)