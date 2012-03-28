NEW YORK, March 28 Brent crude futures extended losses to $2 on Wednesday as data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude stocks added to pressure that the prospect of releases from strategic oil reserves had placed on oil prices ahead of the inventory report.

Brent crude was down $1.76 at $123.78 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT), after dropping as low as $123.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)