UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday, extending losses when sell stops were triggered by a move below $104.50 a barrel, after already feeling pressure from disappointing data and potential oil reserves releases.
U.S. crude futures were down $1.20 at $104.21 a barrel at 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), having traded from $104.09 to $105.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)