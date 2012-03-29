NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday, extending losses when sell stops were triggered by a move below $104.50 a barrel, after already feeling pressure from disappointing data and potential oil reserves releases.

U.S. crude futures were down $1.20 at $104.21 a barrel at 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), having traded from $104.09 to $105.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)