NEW YORK, March 29 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Thursday as increasing talk from consumer nations about a possible release of strategic oil reserves and rising U.S. crude oil stockpiles prompted end-of-quarter selling.

Brent was down $1.94 at $122.22 a barrel by 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT), having traded from $122 to $124.64. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)