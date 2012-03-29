NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. crude futures fell more than $3 on Thursday as increasing talk from consumer nations about a possible release of strategic oil reserves and rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States prompted end-of-quarter selling.

U.S. May crude was down $3 at $102.41 a barrel at 1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT), having traded from $102.13 to $105.70.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)