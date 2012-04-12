EXCLUSIVE-China mulls radical output cuts, port coal ban in war on smog -document
* Draft policy paper suggests sweeping curbs to cut pollution
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Thursday on the dollar's weakness and caution ahead of talks later this week with major powers about Iran's nuclear program.
U.S. crude rose 95 cents to $103.65 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), having traded from $102.39 to $103.76. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Draft policy paper suggests sweeping curbs to cut pollution
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 12 Nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, near Oroville in Northern California, were urgently ordered to flee their homes on Sunday after a spillway appeared for a time to be in danger of imminent collapse.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.