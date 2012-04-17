NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude futures extended gains to $2 and Brent turned higher on Tuesday as unwinding of Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart on anticipation that a pipeline reversal will alleviate a large bottleneck in the United States.

U.S. crude rose $1.90 to $104.83 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), having traded from $102.66 to $105.07. Brent crude was up 4 cents at $118.72 a barrel, having traded from $117.98 to $119.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)