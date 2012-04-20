UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. front-month May crude futures extended gains to $2 on Friday in the first half hour of the open outcry trading session in New York as improved German business sentiment eased immediate concern about a spreading euro-zone debt crisis.
U.S. May crude, set to expire on Friday, was up $1.77 at $104.04 a barrel at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), having traded from $102.45 to $104.27, where it was up $2 but remained below the front-month crude 50-day moving average of $104.77. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.